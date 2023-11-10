Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

