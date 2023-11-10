Haverford Trust Co Acquires 125 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %
ADI opened at $167.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.
Insider Activity at Analog Devices
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
