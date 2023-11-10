Haverford Trust Co Acquires 41 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hubbell by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $284.97 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.86.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

