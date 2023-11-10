Haverford Trust Co Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,142,000 after purchasing an additional 629,477 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,710 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after buying an additional 266,154 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.13 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

