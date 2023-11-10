Haverford Trust Co Has $355,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $155.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.55.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

