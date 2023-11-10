Haverford Trust Co Makes New $224,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after buying an additional 113,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $401.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $403.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.05, for a total transaction of $1,909,438.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,723,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,014 shares of company stock worth $30,620,548 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

