Haverford Trust Co Sells 238 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

