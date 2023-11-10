Haverford Trust Co Sells 8,089 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Truist Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

