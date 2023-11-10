Haverford Trust Co Takes $198,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $27.07 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

