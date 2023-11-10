Haverford Trust Co Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $978.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $927.63 and a 200-day moving average of $932.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $982.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

