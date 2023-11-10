HC Wainwright Weighs in on Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $85.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

