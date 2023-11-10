Head-To-Head Analysis: Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) vs. Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rotork and Shapeways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rotork alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rotork N/A N/A N/A $1.13 3.20 Shapeways $33.16 million 0.43 -$20.22 million ($3.87) -0.57

Rotork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shapeways. Shapeways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rotork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rotork 0 2 3 0 2.60 Shapeways 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rotork and Shapeways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rotork currently has a consensus price target of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 9.12%. Shapeways has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 181.53%. Given Shapeways’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Rotork.

Profitability

This table compares Rotork and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rotork N/A N/A N/A Shapeways -76.03% -39.80% -33.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Rotork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Shapeways shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Shapeways shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rotork beats Shapeways on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rotork

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments. The company offers electric, fluid power, and process control actuators. It also provides gearboxes and valve accessories comprising multi-turn and quarter-turn gearboxes, smart position indicators, direct mount chain wheels, valve accessories, roto hammers, and master gear products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation and control products, such as instrument valves, controllers, and measurement products; and pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation equipment, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, slide valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. Further, it provides master station, foundation fieldbus, modbus, profibus, devicenet, HART, ethernet, and control network legacy products; and actuator workshop overhaul, field support, planned shutdown support, and valve automation services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Italy, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom

About Shapeways

(Get Free Report)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, and nylon 11; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.