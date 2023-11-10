Head to Head Contrast: PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) & Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 32.95% 27.40% 16.13% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -226.07% N/A -25.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $125.09 million 1.54 $48.66 million $14.22 7.35 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $36.11 million 0.35 -$53.14 million ($7.85) -0.19

Analyst Ratings

PrimeEnergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. It also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

