Head to Head Review: Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) vs. WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Capital Group and WisdomTree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $15.23 million 47.94 -$48.91 million $0.83 40.55 WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.19 $50.68 million $0.29 22.07

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Associated Capital Group pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.6% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Associated Capital Group and WisdomTree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67

Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.30%. WisdomTree has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 31.51%. Given WisdomTree’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Associated Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 122.37% 2.05% 1.93% WisdomTree 16.65% 13.19% 5.20%

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. Associated Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP Holdings LLC.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

