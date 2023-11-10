Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HRTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $6.35 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Insurance from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Insurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

