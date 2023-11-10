Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HOLX. TheStreet cut Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Hologic stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

