Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, October 16th. Consumer Edge downgraded Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.58.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TWNK

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after buying an additional 773,528 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.