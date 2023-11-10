H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.530-3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 281.13% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

