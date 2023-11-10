HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stake Raised by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,280,000 after buying an additional 341,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $65,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.33) to GBX 722 ($8.91) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 825 ($10.18) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

