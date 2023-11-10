HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $581.85.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $414.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $257.50 and a 1-year high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

