HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $510.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $520.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $581.85.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Down 6.2 %

HubSpot stock opened at $414.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.05. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $257.50 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at $293,676,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 159,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $3,708,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 14,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.