Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 393.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.33.

Shares of HUM traded down $4.69 on Friday, reaching $490.49. 52,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,534. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

