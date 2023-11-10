Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649,154 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

