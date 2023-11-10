Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.43.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2 %
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,802 shares of company stock valued at $841,281. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,874,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
