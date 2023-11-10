Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 871 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

EXC opened at $39.25 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.