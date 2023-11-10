Ieq Capital LLC Has $852,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after buying an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,810,000 after buying an additional 986,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CAH opened at $102.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $103.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.