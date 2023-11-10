Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi grew its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $141.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,601 shares of company stock valued at $37,675,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

