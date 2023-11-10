Ieq Capital LLC Sells 7,210 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.54. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

