Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Major Shareholder Buys $204,000.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,363,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,175.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $396,102.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 2,505 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10.

On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 20,480 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60.

Immersion Price Performance

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Immersion had a net margin of 114.74% and a return on equity of 23.88%. Research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Immersion by 16.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 237,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 160.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 960,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 2,275.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,746 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Immersion by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

