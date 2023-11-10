Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

INE stock opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.51 and a 52 week high of C$18.05.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.00 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.380031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.30.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

