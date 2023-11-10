Insider Buying: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Acquires $167,313.78 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $113.64 and a one year high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 142.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

