Insider Buying: Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) Director Terrence Downey bought 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bally’s Price Performance

Bally’s stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $25.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bally’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.