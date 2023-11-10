Insider Buying: Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Purchases A$42,999.99 in Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Free Report) insider Clive Jones bought 1,228,571 shares of Cazaly Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,999.99 ($27,922.07).
Cazaly Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 12.95.
Cazaly Resources Company Profile
