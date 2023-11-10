Insider Buying: Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Purchases A$42,999.99 in Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Free Report) insider Clive Jones bought 1,228,571 shares of Cazaly Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,999.99 ($27,922.07).

Cazaly Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 12.95.

Get Cazaly Resources alerts:

Cazaly Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia, Namibia, and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth elements, lithium, silver, copper, nickel, graphite, gold, iron ore, cobalt, and base metals deposits. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cazaly Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazaly Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.