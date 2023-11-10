Insider Buying: Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP) Insider Acquires £29,859.30 in Stock

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) insider Donald Grant purchased 33,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £29,859.30 ($36,858.78).

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

LON:ESP opened at GBX 92 ($1.14) on Friday. Empiric Student Property Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 96 ($1.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91. The firm has a market cap of £555.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3,066.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments.

