Insider Buying: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Purchases $215,300.00 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Envista Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 705.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Envista by 225.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

