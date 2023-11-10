Insider Buying: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Purchases $215,300.00 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Envista Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $43.29.
Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.
