Insider Buying: G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Insider Purchases A$48,500.00 in Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) insider Debra Singh acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,500.00 ($31,493.51).
G8 Education Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.
About G8 Education
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than G8 Education
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.