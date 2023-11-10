Insider Buying: GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Insider Buys 5,202 Shares of Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Crichard purchased 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,485.34 ($4,302.36).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

Shares of GCP opened at GBX 63.90 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £554.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,065.00 and a beta of 0.25. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 102.80 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 390.81 and a quick ratio of 131.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.59.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,666.67%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Read More

