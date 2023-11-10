Insider Buying: Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Purchases $98,000.00 in Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

