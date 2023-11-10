Insider Buying: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Director Purchases $255,139.60 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Burow bought 22,420 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $255,139.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,882,318 shares in the company, valued at $44,180,778.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, November 6th, Kristina Burow bought 43,082 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $497,597.10.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kristina Burow bought 41,951 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $563,821.44.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Kristina Burow bought 34,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $398,820.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Kristina Burow bought 1,500,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500,000.00.

NASDAQ NMRA opened at $10.60 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,870,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,692,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

