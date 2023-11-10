Insider Buying: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Major Shareholder Acquires $347,208.00 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 30,192 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $347,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,955,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,489,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 34,560 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $483,148.80.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 24,504 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $301,644.24.

On Monday, September 25th, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 60,740 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $681,502.80.

On Friday, September 22nd, Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $10.60 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). On average, analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

NMRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,692,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

