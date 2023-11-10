Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Purchases £577,200 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dubens acquired 130,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £577,200 ($712,504.63).
- On Friday, November 3rd, Peter Dubens bought 70,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £304,500 ($375,879.52).
Shares of OCI stock opened at GBX 439.50 ($5.43) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 436.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.92. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 380.25 ($4.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 485 ($5.99). The company has a market capitalization of £775.37 million, a P/E ratio of 346.06 and a beta of 0.71.
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
