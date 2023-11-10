Insider Buying: Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Purchases $19,490.00 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $19,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,133.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dwight Eric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $19,480.00.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 4.3 %

RCKY stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCKY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 141,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 144.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 65.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Stories

