Insider Buying: TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Director Buys $25,240.00 in Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) Director Kim Harris Jones bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $25,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,798 shares in the company, valued at $527,490.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TrueBlue Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.90 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 299.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 76.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

