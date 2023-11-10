Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,900.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00.

TSE WCP opened at C$9.68 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.43.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.3262317 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.77.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

