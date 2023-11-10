Insider Selling: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

BRKL opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.73. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

