Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

