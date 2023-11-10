Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $109,508.40 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $107,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.