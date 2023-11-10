Insider Selling: Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells 9,558 Shares of Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$320,862.06.
Gildan Activewear Price Performance
Shares of GIL opened at C$46.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.76 and a twelve month high of C$46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.39.
Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
