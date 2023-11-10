Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 6,726 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.05, for a total transaction of $1,762,548.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,456,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,168,487.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock opened at $260.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 158.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.75. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $265.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.