Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.53 EPS

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53), reports. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.65 million.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Stock Down 10.1 %

CART opened at $24.48 on Friday. Instacart has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $42.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter worth $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter worth $7,796,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

